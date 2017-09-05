Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 25, 2017

Deeds filed August 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 5, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 25, 2017                 95   Brighton ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC to PALASTRO, JOHN P Property Address: 269 BRETLYN CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11910  Page: 125 Tax Account: 149.11-3-1./131 Full Sale Price: $299,900 LEVA, GERARD J et ano to BECKSTEIN, JOSHUA  et ano Property Address: 119 WILLOWBEND ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11910  Page: 271 Tax Account: 137.19-2-29 Full Sale Price: $240,000 Chili NARDI, CHRISTOPHER  et ...

