End to DACA draws criticism

End to DACA draws criticism

Legal Aid Society set to help Dreamers

By: Bennett Loudon September 5, 2017 0

Even before the Trump administration announced plans to discontinue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the Legal Aid Society of Rochester was getting inquiries from program participants as rumors spread that the decision was imminent. “It’s only been a couple of hours and I have a lot of emails and voicemails to check, but ...

