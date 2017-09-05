Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 25, 2017

Mortgages filed August 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 5, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 25, 2017                 105   Brighton PERES, LAURIE S & PERES, MICHAEL R Property Address: 200 PARKWOOD AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3406 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $150,000.00   Brockport PRESTON, RONALD J Property Address: 141 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2663 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 BYERS, EILEEN M & BYERS, PAUL J Property Address: 24 WOOD TRCE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-3015 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $90,000.00   Churchville LANGMAID, ...

