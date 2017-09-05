Don't Miss
Ronald McDonald House Charities picks new leader

Ronald McDonald House Charities picks new leader

By: Daily Record Staff September 5, 2017

Kelly McCormick-Sullivan has been selected as the new president of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Rochester. The board of directors selected McCormick-Sullivan to lead the chapter’s team and oversee all operations for the organization. She served a six-month tenure as interim president. McCormick-Sullivan served as founder and president of CommuniCare Partners, an organization focused on providing ...

