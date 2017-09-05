Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

By: The Associated Press JILL COLVIN September 5, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority." The government will stop processing new applications under President Barack Obama's Deferred Action ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo