Adam Loss | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Adam has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a program administrator/SAP analyst for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has experience in management, supply chain, statistics and accounting.

Adam was previously a student at St. Bonaventure University majoring in management with a concentration in global business management and supply chains. Adam worked as an intern with Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. utilizing excel skills to develop master spreadsheets for real estate databases, applied legal skills conversing with attorneys for creation of license agreements and created a global database with real estate software. Adam currently resides in Avon, New York.

