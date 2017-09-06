Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 28, 2017                 90   Brighton GREAT BEND PROPERTIES LLC to STREBER, GARY  et ano Property Address: 252 COBB TERRACE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11910  Page: 366 Tax Account: 136.12-2-8 Full Sale Price: $118,500 ZOBEL, DENNISE G et ano to ROBINSON, TERESA L et ano Property Address: 165 DANFORTH CRESCENT, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11910  Page: 421 Tax Account: 150.05-1-22 Full Sale Price: $194,900 SCOTT, NANCY E to DEJOE, ...

