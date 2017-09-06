Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   CHANEY, EDWARD 23 MARIAH STREET, HILTON, NY 14468-1212 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Attorney: SCHACHTER PORTNOY LLC Amount: $1,259.54 CRUZ, JULIO 131 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPROATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE ...

