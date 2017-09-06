Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Justin Gillan | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Justin Gillan | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2017 0

Justin Gillan

Justin Gillan

Justin has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a cost analyst for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has 10 years of experience in finance and operations. His previous responsibilities included technical recruiting, payroll specialization, project management and pricing analysis and inventory management. Justin currently resides in Brighton, New York.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo