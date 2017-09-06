Justin Gillan | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Justin has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a cost analyst for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has 10 years of experience in finance and operations. His previous responsibilities included technical recruiting, payroll specialization, project management and pricing analysis and inventory management. Justin currently resides in Brighton, New York.

