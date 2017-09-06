Lance DeFay | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Lance has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a project manager for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has over 20 years of experience in the health insurance industry. Lance spent 16 years as a director of sales/account management. He has experience with professional relationship management and project facilitation, and driving results through creative, strategic problem-solving. Lance was previously responsible for developing and maintaining partnerships with health pans, TPA’s and employer groups nationally. Lance currently resides in West Irondequoit, New York.

