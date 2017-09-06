Don't Miss
Mortgages filed August 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 28, 2017                 115   Brighton SMITH, ASHLEY & SMITH, MICHAEL Property Address: 315 GROSVENOR RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3339 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $52,300.00   Brockport EGAN, JENIFFER Property Address: 60 TALAMORA TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-3000 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $193,000.00   Churchville KARLNOSKI, MAUREEN M & KARLNOSKI, SCOTT J Property Address: 68 E BUFFALO ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8903 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $119,000.00 ARAZY, DIANNE B ...

