Sandra Morales | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Sandra has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a procurement coordinator/cost analyst for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. She has over five years of work experience specializing in corporate finance and accounting. Sandra was previously a buyer/planner with responsibilities including planning and execution of manufacturing and procuring components, managing inventory levels and scheduling builds. Sandra currently resides in Greece, New York.

