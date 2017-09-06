Sean Anderson | Clark Patterson Lee

In his new position, Anderson is responsible for architectural design and production of drawings for construction projects. He brings 10 years of experience to the Clark Patterson Lee team with expertise in higher and K-12 education, retail, and museum and performing art spaces. He has worked with a variety of firms during his career including Morphosis, Randall Stout Architects, Michael Maltzan Architects, Large Architects, 5+ Design and Frederick Fisher and Partners.

Anderson earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his master’s degree in architecture from the University of California, Los Angeles. He resides in Fairport.

