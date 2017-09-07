Don't Miss
Home / Law / Campaign for Justice on track for Nov. 15 launch

Campaign for Justice on track for Nov. 15 launch

By: Nora A. Jones September 7, 2017 0

Just as sure as Labor Day comes each September, kids go back to school and the Rochester legal community gears up for the annual Campaign for Justice, a fundraising initiative in its 25th year, supporting Volunteer Legal Services Project, Inc. (VLSP), Legal Aid Society of Rochester (LAS) and Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY). This ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo