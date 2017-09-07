Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations Doing Business As for August 29, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As for August 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2017 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   ROC WOMEN FORWARD Address: 640 SENECA PARKWAY, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 PETS PALACE Address: 73 BRITTON RD, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 LITTLE PEOPLE BIG HEARTS FAMILY DAY CARE Address: 50  FILLINGHAM  DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 PETS PALACE Address: 73 BRITTON RD, ROCHESTER, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo