Corporations Doing Business As for August 29, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. ROC WOMEN FORWARD Address: 640 SENECA PARKWAY, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 PETS PALACE Address: 73 BRITTON RD, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 LITTLE PEOPLE BIG HEARTS FAMILY DAY CARE Address: 50 FILLINGHAM DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 PETS PALACE Address: 73 BRITTON RD, ROCHESTER, ...