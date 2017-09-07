Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 29, 2017

Deeds   Recorded August 29, 2017                 63   Brighton DONNELLY, MICHAEL J to PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION Property Address: 800 EDGEWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11911  Page: 281 Tax Account: 150.10-4-21 Full Sale Price: $10.0000 MALLETT, KATHLEEN R to LEVA, GERALD J et ano Property Address: 15 MARQUETTE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11911  Page: 388 Tax Account: 136.19-2-3.137 Full Sale Price: $150,000   Chili RADMILOVIC, LINDSAY  et ano to PITKIN, ALLISON Property Address: 880 ...

