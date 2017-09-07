Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for August 29, 2017

September 7, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   CONDELLO, LYNN 139 QUEENS LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14617 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $3,708.20 CRUZ, HECTOR D 1236 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 DAVEY, MICHAEL R 355 BROADWAY 1, ...

