Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 29, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ESTES, J MONTIETH 98 LANEY ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: TRENCHARD, VALERIE Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $35,562.12 ESTES, LINDSAY 98 LANEY ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: TRENCHARD, VALERIE Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $11,771.40 FRANCOIS, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo