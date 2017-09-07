Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 29, 2017

Mortgages filed August 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 29, 2017                 114   Fairport BARTKOWSKI, SCOTT F Property Address: 4 KILKENNY CT, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9172 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 BRENNAN, MAURA Property Address: 5 SHADY LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9538 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 TURTURRO, LISA S & TURTURRO, WILLIAM J Property Address: 26 HALSTEAD RISE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9568 Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $90,000.00 WARNETT, LAURIE J Property Address: 84 SHAGBARK ...

