Woman tackled by police files federal suit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Rochester woman, who can be seen getting tackled and pepper-sprayed by police in a video recording, is suing several officers and the city of Rochester, claiming false arrest, illegal search and seizure, and the use of excessive force. In a 15-page complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Rochester, Lentorya S. Parker claims that ...