Woman tackled by police files federal suit

Charges against plaintiff dismissed

By: Bennett Loudon September 7, 2017 0

A Rochester woman, who can be seen getting tackled and pepper-sprayed by police in a video recording, is suing several officers and the city of Rochester, claiming false arrest, illegal search and seizure, and the use of excessive force. In a 15-page complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Rochester, Lentorya S. Parker claims that ...

