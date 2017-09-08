David Benedict | Beltz Ianni & Associates LLC

Long-time financial advisor David Benedict has joined the firm of Beltz Ianni & Associates LLC.

Benedict has spent over forty years in the financial services industry, providing guidance to both individual and corporate clients. As part of the Retirement Plan Consulting group at Beltz Ianni, David focuses his attention on new plan acquisition and providing relationship oversight to his clients.

Benedict attended the Rochester Institute of Technology and holds a number of designations from The American College of Financial Services, including Chartered Financial Consultant®, Chartered Life Underwriter® and Certified Family Business Specialist, as well as the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® from Fi360.

