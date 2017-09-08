Don't Miss
Defense challenges ‘fact’ cited in court decision

Sentencing date changed second time for pair facing life

By: Bennett Loudon September 8, 2017 0

Sentencing has again been delayed in a federal criminal case where the defense is challenging the judge’s decision that a guilty verdict in March was not affected by a juror who should not have served because he had a felony record. Defendants Matthew Nix and Earl McCoy were convicted of robbery, weapons and drug charges in ...

