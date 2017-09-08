Don't Miss
Judge opens door for lawsuit over girl declared brain dead

By: The Associated Press PAUL ELIAS September 8, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO — A California judge ruled that a teen girl who was declared brain dead more than three years ago after a tonsillectomy may technically still be alive, allowing a malpractice lawsuit against the hospital to move forward and possibly setting up the family to have her care paid for if they succeed. Alameda County ...

