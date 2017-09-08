Litigation ban leaves civil rights center future in question

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The civil rights center at the University of North Carolina that helps the poor and disenfranchised can no longer litigate cases — a move that supporters say jeopardizes the center's future. The policy-making board of the UNC system voted overwhelmingly Friday to ban litigation by the UNC Center for Civil Rights, which ...