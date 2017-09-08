Don't Miss
Litigation ban leaves civil rights center future in question

By: The Associated Press MARTHA WAGGONER September 8, 2017 0

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The civil rights center at the University of North Carolina that helps the poor and disenfranchised can no longer litigate cases — a move that supporters say jeopardizes the center's future. The policy-making board of the UNC system voted overwhelmingly Friday to ban litigation by the UNC Center for Civil Rights, which ...

