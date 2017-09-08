Megan Zion | HR Works Inc.

Megan Zion has joined HR Works Inc. as a leave and benefits coordinator. Zion has more than ten years of experience with client management and will leverage her expertise in recruitment, pension disbursements and client service to support HR Works’ benefits administration department.

Zion holds a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from the State University of New York at Brockport.

