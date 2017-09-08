Michelle Lenhart | Clark Patterson Lee

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2017

Clark Patterson Lee, a full-service design firm that has served public and private-sector clients for more than 40 years, is pleased to welcome Michelle Lenhart to its Rochester team as accounting specialist.

In her new position, Lenhart will work primarily with accounts payable and cash receipts. She brings to the position more than 12 years of experience in bookkeeping and nearly four years of experience in accounting, with expertise in accounts payable and receivable and payroll. Prior to joining the Clark Patterson Lee team, Lenhart spent four years with KDM Development dealing with human resources/payroll.

Lenhart earned her Associate’s degree from Kaplan University. She resides in Gates.

