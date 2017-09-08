New website connects volunteer lawyers, immigrant legal service organizations

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The New York State Bar Association and the New York Bar Foundation are sponsoring a new website called the Immigration Pro Bono Portal that connects volunteer attorneys with legal service organizations from around the state to serve immigrant communities. The portal can be found at NYSBAProBono.org. Funding for the portal was split evenly between the New York ...