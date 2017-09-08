Don't Miss
New website connects volunteer lawyers, immigrant legal service organizations

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2017 0

The New York State Bar Association and the New York Bar Foundation are sponsoring a new website called the Immigration Pro Bono Portal that connects volunteer attorneys with legal service organizations from around the state to serve immigrant communities. The portal can be found at NYSBAProBono.org. Funding for the portal was split evenly between the New York ...

