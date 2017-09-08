Philip Burke | Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Philip Burke, a partner at Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Meritas, a global alliance of independent business law firms.

In his role as a board member, Burke will be responsible for reviewing and establishing policy and setting strategy for the alliance. Burke will also act as an organizational leader, serving as a liaison to member firms on administrative issues. He will maintain contact with members, encourage and promote cross communications and gather feedback on Meritas initiatives. The Meritas Board of Directors is comprised of 21 lawyers from its member firms around the world.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.