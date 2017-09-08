RIT apologizes for slide suggesting masturbation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Rochester Institute of Technology officials have apologized for showing a slide during a student orientation session that appeared to suggest masturbation as a deterrent to sexual assault. The slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo, using the kangaroo character's name as an acronym for "rub one out." A screenshot of the slide was shared via ...