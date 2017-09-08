RIT apologizes for slide suggesting masturbation

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press September 8, 2017 0

Rochester Institute of Technology officials have apologized for showing a slide during a student orientation session that appeared to suggest masturbation as a deterrent to sexual assault. The slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo, using the kangaroo character's name as an acronym for "rub one out." A screenshot of the slide was shared via ...

