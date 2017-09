Terri Pizzo has joined HR Works Inc. as a HR Consultant. Pizzo has more than twenty years of experience in various aspects of human resources and will use her expertise to support clients leveraging HR Works’ consultant services.

She lives in Greece with her husband, Casper.

