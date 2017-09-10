Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 30, 2017

September 10, 2017

Deeds   Recorded August 30, 2017                 80   Brighton NUSBAUM, HARVEY M to LERJOUN, ABRAHAM Property Address: 370 AVALON DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11911  Page: 575 Tax Account: 137.17-1-69 Full Sale Price: $189,000 FORD, TIFFANY C to MCCORMICK, ALICE D Property Address: 121 CARVERDALE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11912  Page: 110 Tax Account: 150.06-2-5 Full Sale Price: $160,000 LASCELL, DAVID M to LASCELL, DONNA H et ano Property Address: 540 EASTBROOK ...

