Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 30, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ALLIED BUILDING SOLUTIONS LLC, 8069 KELSEY ROAD, BATAVIA, NY 14020 Favor: SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $8,518.64 ARCHER HOSPITALITY LLC et ano. 92 UNION STREET, HAMBURG, NY 14075 Favor: MAPLEVALE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo