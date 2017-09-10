Don't Miss
Mortgages filed August 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 30, 2017                 103   Brighton PASQUARELLA, REMO L Property Address: 360 GROSVENOR RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3344 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $125,000.00   Brockport KYLE, RONALD F & KYLE, SUSAN P Property Address: 160 GORDON RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2702 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $167,785.00 BALOG, JOSEPH E & BALOG, LINDA L Property Address: 15 TIMBER TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2521 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

