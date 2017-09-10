Don't Miss
Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   HARRIS, SIERRA Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION HOLLEY, CHARLES D Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK KELLER, WILLIAM H Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK KINTZ, CHRISTOPHER Favor: ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC MACMILLA, ...

