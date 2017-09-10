Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of Sept. 11, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures as of Sept. 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 26 Morven Rd Rochester 14610 09/11/2017 09:30 AM Leopold & Associates, PLLC $145,388.45 27 Cobra Dr Henrietta 14467 09/11/2017 10:30 AM Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel N/A 201 Olde Erie ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo