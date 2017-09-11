Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Williams

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a weapon Operable firearm People v. Williams KA 15-00766 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the evidence was not legally sufficient to support the conviction as the people failed to establish ...