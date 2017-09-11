Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for August 31, 2017

Don't Miss
September 11, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   FLORES, JUAN J 3914 RIVERSIDE AVENUE, CLEVELAND, OH 44109 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 GANTT, ALEXANDER L 401 SENECA MANOR DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 GARCIA, ARIANNA P 1331 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER, NY ...

