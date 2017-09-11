Don't Miss
Home / Around Town / Lawyers help city students with supplies

Lawyers help city students with supplies

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2017 0

Members of the Monroe County Bar Association’s Lawyers for Learning Committee on Monday delivered about 450 backpacks with school supplies donated by the LeClairRyan law firm and Thomson Reuters to students at Adlai Stevenson School 29. “For many students and families, purchasing school supplies can often be taxing if resources are already spread thin,” said Iskra ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo