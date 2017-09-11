Menendez trial judge jousts with attorneys

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEWARK, N.J. — For sheer entertainment value, the potentially titillating aspects of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial — the lavish vacations paid for by a wealthy doctor and the doctor's efforts to get visas for reputed foreign girlfriends — have been eclipsed by the octogenarian jurist presiding over the trial and his verbal jousting ...