Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 31, 2017

Mortgages filed August 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 31, 2017                 89   Brighton KARCH, AMY M & KARCH, KATHRYN Property Address: 140 BONIFACE DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3336 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $176,000.00   Brockport PRESIDENTS VILLAGE ASSOCIATES LP Property Address: 71 WEST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1319 Lender: LYNN H HAGGERTY Amount: $32,500.00 MOSHER, MELINDA M & MOSHER, THEODORE G Property Address: 134 FRAZIER ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1609 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $65,000.00   Churchville LYDON, ...

