NY plans hearings about ‘on-call’ scheduling for workers

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. Andrew Cuomo has told labor officials to gather input on the practice of scheduling retail and other workers with short notice. The results could shape potential regulation. Cuomo said Saturday the Labor Department will hold hearings on what's known as "on-call," ''just-in-time" and "call-in" scheduling. Worker advocates say it can leave employees scrambling for child ...