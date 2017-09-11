Parole denied for prison tailor who helped 2 killers escape

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY — Parole has been denied to prison tailor Joyce Mitchell, who was sweet-talked into providing hacksaw blades, chisels and other tools that two killers used in a prison break that's the subject of a Showtime miniseries being filmed in the region where it happened. Mitchell will remain behind bars for at least two more years ...