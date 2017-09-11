Don't Miss
Home / Law / Parole denied for prison tailor who helped 2 killers escape

Parole denied for prison tailor who helped 2 killers escape

By: The Associated Press MARY ESCH September 11, 2017 0

ALBANY — Parole has been denied to prison tailor Joyce Mitchell, who was sweet-talked into providing hacksaw blades, chisels and other tools that two killers used in a prison break that's the subject of a Showtime miniseries being filmed in the region where it happened. Mitchell will remain behind bars for at least two more years ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo