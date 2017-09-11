Trump administration appeals to Supreme Court on refugee ban

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN September 11, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is back at the Supreme Court, asking the justices to continue to allow strict enforcement of a temporary ban on refugees from around the world. The Justice Department's high court filing Monday follows an appeals court ruling last week that would allow refugees to enter the United States if a resettlement ...

