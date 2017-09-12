Charles Oakley sues Knicks owners, claiming defamation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK — Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley sued the team's owners Tuesday, saying he was defamed when they claimed he committed assault and was an alcoholic after his February arrest at a game. The lawsuit details how Oakley was treated before and after he was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden during the ...