Court Calendar for September 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 1079.0—People v Kevin Dogan - Alan Williams - Ashley R Lowry 1080.0—People v John Fleming - Steven D Sessler - Joshua J Tonra 1081.0—Luis Nunez v Anthony Annucci - Leah R Nowotarski - Marcus J Mastracco 1082.0—Jennifer Wade v D Venettozzi - Pro Se - Marcus J Mastracco 1083.0—People v Jessica N Courteau ...

