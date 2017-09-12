Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed September 1, 2017

Deeds filed September 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded September 1, 2017              118   Brighton MORAN, DAVID M to DAVIS, BRIAN  et ano Property Address: 254 BOCA AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14626 Liber: 11914  Page: 87 Tax Account: 088.04-5-20 Full Sale Price: $247,000 SMITH, SANDRA J to BITTKER, JAMES A et ano Property Address: 586 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11914  Page: 164 Tax Account: 150.13-2-22.1/3A Full Sale Price: $132,000 MOSCOWITZ, TOBIE D to MOSCOWITZ, DAVID L et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo