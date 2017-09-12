Fourth Department – Child custody: Young v. Rios

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Violation proceeding – Equitable estoppel Young v. Rios CAF 16-00210 Appealed from Family Court, Oneida County Background: The petitioner father commenced an action alleging that the mother had not allowed him visitation with their child despite a prior order that allowed the father visitation. The attorney for the child ...