Fourth Department – Guilty plea: People v. Wong

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Guilty plea Ineffective assistance of counsel – Favorable plea bargain People v. Wong KA 11-00094 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him upon a plea of guilty of insurance fraud and criminal possession of a forged instrument. He argued ineffective assistance of counsel and ...