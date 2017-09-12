Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Labor Law retaliation claim: Wilson v. Exigence of Team Health

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law retaliation claim Statute of limitations – Expiration on a weekend Wilson v. Exigence of Team Health CA 17-00084 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law action alleging retaliatory discharge. The summons and complaint were filed electronically on Oct. 13, 2015. The defendant moved ...

