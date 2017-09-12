Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgements City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for September 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2017 0

Judgements City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   HEVERON, TIMOTHY M 685 PATRICKS LANE, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $285.00 HOCKEY, STEPHEN 155-135 BUELL ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 HOLTON, KAYLEE 1979 STEVENS STREET, ONTARIO, NY 14519 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN ...

